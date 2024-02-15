Nawaz not interested to become PM in coalition govt, clarifies Maryam

PML-N leader claims her father will participate in active politics in next five years n PML-N gets simple majority in Punjab Assembly as five more independently elected MPAs join the party n 4 independents join IPP.
LAHORE - A day after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif nominated his younger brother Shehbaz for the post of prime minister, his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday sought to rebuff the impression that her father has quit active politics.
“In the next five years, Nawaz will not only participate in active politics but also oversee the PML-N-led governments in Punjab and at the Centre,” Maryam, the PML-N senior vice president, said in a post on social networking site X.
Maryam said it is being deduced that Nawaz Sharif is avoiding politics by not accepting the post of Prime Minister, but there is no truth in it. Maryam, whom the party has nominated as the chief minister of Punjab province - the bastion of the Sharif family - also reminded that Nawaz had led the earlier three governments when the PML-N had a clear majority and said, “... He (Nawaz) had made it clear in his election speeches that he will not be a part of any coalition government. Those who are aware of Nawaz’s temperament know his principled stance.”
She also said that she and her uncle Shehbaz are Nawaz’s “soldiers”, bound by his orders and will work under his leadership and supervision.
Meanwhile, five more independently elected members of Punjab Assembly announced joining the PML-N in a meeting with the party’s Senior Vice President and nominee for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Those who announced to join the PML-N on Tuesday include Sultan Bajwa (PP-132) Nankana Sahib, Shazia Tareen (PP-225), Lodhran, Mahmood Qadir Leghari (PP-289), Dera Ghazi Khan, Hanif Pitafi (PP-288), Dera Ghazi Khan and Asghar Hussain Gurmani (PP-283), Layyah.
The total number of independents who have so far aligned with the PML-N has risen to 14 taking its tally to 151 general seats. The PML-N will get around 40 reserved seats against this number and its total strength in the Punjab Assembly will touch the figure of 191. The required number to get the chief minister elected is 186 in a house of 371. More independents are expected to join the PML-N in the next few days.
The newly elected members of the Punjab Assembly expressed full confidence in the leadership of PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. They congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on being nominated as the chief minister.
Also, four independently elected members of Punjab Assembly Tuesday announced to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) in a meeting with party president Aleem Khan.
They include Hafiz Tahir Qaisrani from PP- 284 Tunsa, Zahid Ismail Bhutta from PP- 270, Muzaffargarh, Sardar Awais Dareshk from PP-296, Rajanpur and Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena from PP- 91, Bhakkar. They expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Abdul Aleem Khan and decided to go with his party.
With the joining of these members, the total number of IPP members in Punjab Assembly has become five.
In their meetings held in Lahore, these newly elected Members of the Punjab Assembly have said that in the current situation of the country, the establishment of a strong government is need of the hour. IPP sources claimed that another slot of 10 to 15 independent members was s also in contact with the IPP president and will announce to join the party in the next few days.