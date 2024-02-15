Nawaz not interested to become PM in coalition govt, clarifies Maryam

PML-N leader claims her father will participate in active politics in next five years n PML-N gets simple majority in Punjab Assembly as five more independently elected MPAs join the party n 4 independents join IPP.

LAHORE - A day after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif nomi­nated his younger brother Shehbaz for the post of prime minister, his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday sought to rebuff the im­pression that her father has quit active politics.

“In the next five years, Nawaz will not only par­ticipate in active politics but also oversee the PML-N-led governments in Punjab and at the Cen­tre,” Maryam, the PML-N senior vice president, said in a post on social networking site X.

Maryam said it is be­ing deduced that Nawaz Sharif is avoiding poli­tics by not accepting the post of Prime Minister, but there is no truth in it. Maryam, whom the party has nominated as the chief minister of Punjab province - the bastion of the Sharif family - also reminded that Nawaz had led the earlier three govern­ments when the PML-N had a clear majority and said, “... He (Nawaz) had made it clear in his election speeches that he will not be a part of any coalition govern­ment. Those who are aware of Nawaz’s temperament know his principled stance.”

She also said that she and her uncle Shehbaz are Nawaz’s “sol­diers”, bound by his orders and will work under his leadership and supervision.

Meanwhile, five more inde­pendently elected members of Punjab Assembly announced joining the PML-N in a meet­ing with the party’s Senior Vice President and nominee for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Those who announced to join the PML-N on Tuesday include Sultan Bajwa (PP-132) Nanka­na Sahib, Shazia Tareen (PP-225), Lodhran, Mahmood Qa­dir Leghari (PP-289), Dera Ghazi Khan, Hanif Pitafi (PP-288), Dera Ghazi Khan and Asghar Hussain Gurmani (PP-283), Layyah.

The total number of indepen­dents who have so far aligned with the PML-N has risen to 14 taking its tally to 151 general seats. The PML-N will get around 40 reserved seats against this number and its total strength in the Punjab Assembly will touch the figure of 191. The required number to get the chief minister elected is 186 in a house of 371. More independents are expect­ed to join the PML-N in the next few days.

The newly elected members of the Punjab Assembly ex­pressed full confidence in the leadership of PML-N Quaid Mu­hammad Nawaz Sharif. They congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on being nominated as the chief minister.

Also, four independently elect­ed members of Punjab Assembly Tuesday announced to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) in a meeting with party presi­dent Aleem Khan.

They include Hafiz Tahir Qa­israni from PP- 284 Tunsa, Za­hid Ismail Bhutta from PP- 270, Muzaffargarh, Sardar Awais Dareshk from PP-296, Rajan­pur and Ghazanfar Abbas Chee­na from PP- 91, Bhakkar. They expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Abdul Al­eem Khan and decided to go with his party.

With the joining of these mem­bers, the total number of IPP members in Punjab Assembly has become five.

In their meetings held in La­hore, these newly elected Mem­bers of the Punjab Assembly have said that in the current sit­uation of the country, the es­tablishment of a strong govern­ment is need of the hour. IPP sources claimed that anoth­er slot of 10 to 15 independent members was s also in contact with the IPP president and will announce to join the party in the next few days.