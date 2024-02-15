Thursday, February 15, 2024
Sri Lanka crush Afghanistan to celebrate series sweep

Agencies
February 15, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

PALLEKELE   -  Pathum Nissanka’s centu­ry, paired up with Avishka Fernando’s 91, powered Sri Lanka to humble Afghani­stan in the third ODI to com­plete a 3-0 series sweep. Afghanistan, batting first, scored 266 before bundling out in the penultimate over. In return, Sri Lanka chased down the 267-run target losing 3 wickets and 88 balls to spare, courtesy of an exquisite start, provided by their openers Nissanka and Fernando. BRIEF SCORES: Sri Lanka 267-3 (Nissanka 118, Avishka 91, Qais 2-46) beat Afghanistan 266 (Rah­mat 65, Omarzai 54, Madu­shan 3-45) by 7 wickets. 

Agencies

