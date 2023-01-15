Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Sunday he will send a summary of the assembly dissolution to the governor on Tuesday.

The KP chief minister expressed hope on Twitter that the PTI will form the government with a two-thirds majority.

KP Assembly to be dissolved shortly, says CM Mahmood

Earlier, the KP chief miinister announced the provincial assembly would be dissolved on January 14.

He revealed the plan while addressing a gathering where he said: “This is my last address as chief minister”. Mr Khan said he would send the summary for dissolution of the assembly to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali shortly.

The KP chief minister, who is leader of Imran Khan-led PTI, also lashed out at the federal government for skyrocketing inflation and halting funding to the province. He claimed the federal government had stopped providing funds for the salaries of employees of the former FATA. He said no one was ready to repose trust in the coalition government internationally due to worsening situation in the country.

Earlier this week, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi sent a summary to Governor Balighur Rehman, advising dissolution of the assembly.