Guard ‘accidentally’ kills man inside hospital

KARACHI-In a tragic incident, a man lost his life in the accidental fire of a security guard inside a hospital in Karachi, police said on Friday. A man who was staying at a hospital to look after his patient was hit by an accidental fire by a security guard deputed inside a hospital in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. As a result, a man named Gulzar, a resident of Tando Adam, lost his life on the spot. Police said the victim Gulzar was staying at the hospital to look after his ailing patient, where he lost his life in an accidental fire. Police said the hospital’s security guard has been taken into custody along with the weapon and they are waiting for the family of the victim for further legal action against the security guard. Separately, a five-year-old boy was injured in Raiwind after a pistol was accidentally fired by his uncle while cleaning the weapon.

Police said that the accused was cleaning the pistol when it went off and a bullet injured the child in Raiwind. A police team recovered the pistol and round from the home besides arresting the accused.

Four die in Larkana truck-bike collision

At least four people including a woman and child died when an overspeeding truck hit a motorcycle here on Friday, rescue sources said.

According to details, the accident took place on Indus Highway near Prosand Shakh in Larkana where an overspeeding truck knocked down a motorcycle.

Four including Manzoor, his sister Manzooran, a son Yousaf and a newborn child died in the accident. The deceased were on their way to village Saikra after medical checkup in Larkana. The bodies were shifted to local hospital for postmortem. The police arrested the driver, impounded the truck and after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.