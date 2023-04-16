Share:

Eight terrorists were killed and two soldiers embraced martyrdom as security forces on Saturday conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Zarmilan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists in an area of the South Waziristan district. Two soldiers including Lance Naik Shoaib Ali (age 25 years, resident of Parachinar, District Kurram) and Sepoy Rafi Ullah (age 22 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat) also embraced martyrdom during the operation.

Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists, the statement read.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, the military's media wing said. "Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area," the ISPR added.