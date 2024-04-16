Bogus cases against PTI founder exposing system day by day: Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur said on Tuesday that cases against PTI founder were fake and this system was being exposed day by day.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, while talking to media outside the court in Rawalpindi, said, "We respect the judiciary and have appeared before the court. It is necessary to form a commission to probe the allegations leveled by Islamabad High Court judges.

He said beneficiaries of Form 47 were sent to the house by stealing the mandate of PTI founder. "We and the people stand by the PTI founder. The war will continue until real liberty is achieved.

Gandapur said that one day the people making a new experiment will be exposed.

"What kind of system are you installing in this country? When the conscience of people wakes up, they say such guys are mentally sick. You cannot stop people from speaking truth by instituting fake FIRs," he said.

He said PTI founder will be out very soon and he will be the prime minister of this country.

Gandapur said he had been made the chief minister of a province by the PTI founder. The PTI leader asked the rulers to accept their mistake and avoid pushing the country further into darkness.

He said after the letter written by the judges, everything was crystal clear. All the decisions made by courts went against PTI and its founder.

"The rulers have no clue what to do now. They think they will deceive the nation and make them fools," he said.

Earlier, Gandapur appeared in the anti-terrorism court in a case in which his non-bailable arrest warrant was issued.

The court granted bail to Gandapur in 12 cases relating to May 9 incidents. The court also ordered the KP chief minister to submit surety bonds.

