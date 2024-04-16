China to send 5,000 aid PV power generation systems to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - As many as 5,000 sets of household pho­tovoltaic power generation systems, sup­ported by China, have been completed and will soon be shipped to Pakistan.

This project is one of the South-South co­operation material assistance projects of China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environ­ment to address climate change.

It is contracted and implemented by Lat­tice Technology Co, Ltd of China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protec­tion Group (CECEP), Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

The 5,000 sets of household photovolta­ic power generation systems included ap­proximately 80,000 products across 9 cat­egories.

From programme design to production inspection, Lattice High-tech successfully completed the project in less than 30 days.

The aid will be installed in Balochistan province, where the temperature in some parts can exceed 50 degrees Celsius.

Lattice High-tech fully investigated the local climate environment and people’s electricity habits to customize the design of household photovoltaic power genera­tion systems.

The system mainly consists of monocrys­talline silicon photovoltaic modules, lith­ium iron phosphate batteries, solar con­trollers, inverters, LED lamps, power boxes, photovoltaic brackets, etc.

These components are utilised to power home lighting and small household appli­ances by converting solar energy into elec­tricity.

According to Lattice High-tech, in addi­tion to production, they will also invite Pa­kistani technicians to China for technical and installation guidance training to en­hance China-Pakistan technical exchanges and share Chinese experience.

The successful implementation of this aid project will effectively alleviate the pressure on local electricity supply, ad­dress the issue of lighting in remote are­as, and enhance Pakistan’s capacity to deal with climate change.