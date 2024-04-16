Fesco completes projects of Rs233m during March

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Sup­ply Company (FESCO) has completed various projects of Rs233.638 million during March 2024 besides electri­fying 82 villages last month. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir in a statement here on Monday said that FESCO spent Rs131.974 million on electri­fication of 82 villages in 8 dis­tricts of its region. He said that 27 villages were electrified in Faisalabad with Rs47.977 mil­lion, 21 villages in Jhang with Rs32.973 million, 13 villages in Sargodha with Rs22.989 million and 21 villages in Mi­anwali with Rs28.035 million. He said that the company also expended Rs22.582 million on the completion of 2 HT propos­als whereas 70 LT proposals were completed with an esti­mated cost of Rs79.082 million. He said that Rs25.298 million was spent on completion of 22 LT proposals in Faisalabad, Rs17.866 million on 14 LT proposals in Jhang, Rs22.883 million on 24 proposals in Sar­godha and Rs13.035 million on completion of 10 LT propos­als in Mianwali. Similarly, one HT proposal was completed in Faisalabad with Rs3.649 mil­lion while Rs18.993 million was spent on completion of one HT proposal in Sargodha. FESCO Chief appreciated the performance of Construction Department of the company and said that more develop­ment projects would be under­taken soon for improving qual­ity of service to facilitate the consumers at maximum extent.