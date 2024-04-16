No let-up in Karachi street crime incidents

Robbers on Monday made off with cash, valuables and a car in separate incidents.

In the first incident in Nazimabad, robbers plundered cash and mobile phones from passersby on a road.

A video of the incident went viral on social media in which it could be seen that robbers holding pistols were plundering cash and other valuables from citizens after stopping their motorbikes.

In another incident in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, armed bandits drove away with a car after holding the driver up. Police have registered a case.

In Liaquatabad, police arrested an alleged robber after he was injured in a shootout with law enforcers. Arms, a stolen bike and cash were recovered from the suspect. Police started investigation after shifting him to hospital.