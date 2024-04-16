Rescue 1122 responded to 421 emergencies during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

SIALKOT - Rescue 1122 saved 393 precious lives by responding to 421 different emergencies in a timely manner during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. According to rescue spokesperson, Rescue 1122 performed its duty under the leadership of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal on Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.

He said that rescuers saved 393 precious lives by responding to 421 emergencies in a timely manner during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The incidents include 198 road accidents, 15 fire incidents, 12 crime cases, 1 train accident, 11 falling incidents, 134 medical emergencies and 50 different rescue operations. Rescuers responded in time and provided first aid to 196 people on the spot while 197 injured were shifted to hospital after first aid. As many as 14 people died on the spot or during shifting to the hospital, said rescue officials.

During Eid-ul-Fitr, the rescuers also performed duties at Eid Gahs. The rescuers also set up key points at different places, especially picnic points at Head Marala for timely response to accidents.

Along with the rescuers, rescue scouts also performed their duties under the supervision of District Warden Jamil Janjua.