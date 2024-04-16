Samsung overtakes Apple as top smartphone maker: Report

Samsung overtook Apple as the top smartphone maker in the first quarter of 2024, according to a report by the International Data Corporation released on Monday.

Global shipments of Samsung fell 0.7% from a year ago to 60.1 million units in January-March, making the South Korean firm the number one seller of smartphones, the US-based tech industry market intelligence firm said.

In the same three-month period, Apple’s iPhone shipments plunged 9.6% to 50.1 million units.

China's Xiaomi was the number three smartphone maker thanks to 33.8% growth in its sales to 30.5 million units. It was followed by Transsion, another Chinese company, whose sales surged 84.9% annually to 15.4 million tons.

Global smartphone shipments grew 7.8% year-on-year to 289.4 million units in the three months up to March.

Despite the third consecutive quarter of growth, the industry is not completely recovered due to macroeconomic challenges, said the report.