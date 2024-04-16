Storm causes power transmission tower collapse, disrupts electricity supply

HYDERABAD - A tower of 132 KV high transmis­sion line collapsed due to strong wind in Kotri Site Industrial Zone area on Saturday night, power sup­ply to the Kohsar area of Latifabad suspended which was restored by using alternative lines.

According to spokesperson of Hy­derabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Sadiq Kubbar, the strong winds caused the tower supporting the 132-kV high transmission line to collapse, leading to the power outage in the Kohsar area of Lati­fabad. The outage was restored a few hours later using alterna­tive lines, but repair work on the tower was ongoing. It is estimated that the restoration work will take two to three days to complete, he added. The General Manager Op­erations Rana Muhammad Ayub and Chief Engineer Planning Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh along with other of­ficers inspected the site where the tower collapsed.

The XEN Syed Aqib Abbas Shah and SDO HESCO Sub-division Kotri Gul Bahar were also present. Ac­cording to HESCO officials, after the restoration of the tower, the lines in Kohsar will be transferred back to same towers.