In first briefing on economy, Kakar calls for measures to raise tax revenues

Caretaker PM orders expediting ongoing reforms in power sector n Says interim govt to ensure continuity in economic policies n Visits Fazl’s residence to express grief over deaths in Bajaur bombing n Says terrorist elements can’t deter morale of Pakistani nation.
ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said Tuesday that the interim government would ensure continuity in the economic policies besides further improving the situation. He said that further enhancement of foreign investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is among the top priorities of the caretaker set-up.
The prime minister chaired a meeting in which he was given a detailed briefing over the economic situation, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. During the meeting, the prime minister said that work on the public welfare projects would continue and the government would ensure provision of international quality facilities in the health and education sectors.
He also directed for expediting ongoing reforms in the power sector and strict implementation of measures for increasing tax revenues. Prime Minister Kakar said that the caretaker government would concentrate on deregulation and responsible autonomy for further improvement of economy, and expressed the resolve to focus their energies on economic reforms during their tenure.
The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the State Bank of Pakistan governor, secretaries of Finance Division and Power, and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman. It was briefed over the steps taken for bringing further improvement and stability in the economy. A detailed briefing was also given over the reforms in the power sector. The caretaker prime minister directed for submission of detailed reports regarding ongoing reforms in all sectors.
‘Road infrastructure for foreign investment’
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday said that an efficient road infrastructure played a pivotal role in the development and progress of any country and stressed for laying of road infrastructure in those areas which could attract foreign investment.
The caretaker prime minister chaired a meeting to review the ongoing road infrastructure projects. The meeting was attended by relevant authorities, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The meeting was briefed in detail about the ongoing work on Pinjarra Bridge on Quetta-Sukkar Highway and Sawar Bridge on Quetta-Zhob Road. The work on Pinjarra Bridge, which was damaged during the last year’s flood, would commence next month.
A causeway was constructed after floods which restored the vehicular movement.
The construction period of the new bridge with 15-meter height and 12-meter width, would take about nine months, it was further added.
The prime minister directed for reducing the stipulated time period for the completion of new bridge.
The meeting was apprised that the reconstruction and rehabilitation work on 118-km long Quetta-Dhadar Road and 188-km Dhadar-Jacobabad Road would be undertaken anew which would not only help in fuel saving, but also reduce the vehicular pressure.
It was also informed about the repair work on Sawar bridge. The repair work on the 282-meter long bridge was in the final stages while during the work, the traffic could not be diverted due to lack of alternate route.
The reconstruction work on the bridge would commence soon and its completion would take about six months.
The caretaker PM observed that the National Highway Authority (NHA) was playing an efficient role in the maintenance and construction of roads.
He emphasised upon completion of road infrastructure in the Balochistan province and directed the reconstruction of Karachi to Chaman highway. He also asked for adoption of the out of the box approach to expedite construction work because it was the responsibility of the government to provide facilities to the masses. The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to expedite work on the ongoing projects on priority basis and sought briefing over the proposed projects. He also asked for improving the road network linking Balochistan with other provinces.
‘CARETAKER PM VISITS MAULANA FAZL’S RESIDENCE’
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday visited the residence of Amir of Jammiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman to express condolences on the death of his party workers who were martyred during a terrorist attack on a party convention in Khar, Bajaur district.
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also accompanied the prime minister, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.
He reiterated that terrorist elements could not deter the morale of Pakistani nation and assured taking of steps against terrorism and maintenance of law and order in the country on priority basis.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on the occasion, felicitated PM Kakar on assuming the office of the caretaker prime minister and extended his best wishes.