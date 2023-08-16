In first briefing on economy, Kakar calls for measures to raise tax revenues

Caretaker PM orders expediting ongoing reforms in power sector n Says interim govt to ensure continuity in economic policies n Visits Fazl’s residence to express grief over deaths in Bajaur bombing n Says terrorist elements can’t deter morale of Pakistani nation.

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister An­waarul Haq Kakar said Tues­day that the interim govern­ment would ensure continuity in the economic policies be­sides further improving the situation. He said that further enhancement of foreign in­vestment under the Special In­vestment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is among the top priori­ties of the caretaker set-up.

The prime minister chaired a meeting in which he was given a detailed briefing over the economic situation, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. During the meeting, the prime minister said that work on the public welfare projects would contin­ue and the government would ensure provision of internation­al quality facilities in the health and education sectors.

He also directed for expedit­ing ongoing reforms in the pow­er sector and strict implementa­tion of measures for increasing tax revenues. Prime Minister Kakar said that the caretak­er government would concen­trate on deregulation and re­sponsible autonomy for further improvement of economy, and expressed the resolve to focus their energies on economic re­forms during their tenure.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the State Bank of Pakistan governor, secretaries of Finance Division and Power, and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman. It was briefed over the steps tak­en for bringing further improve­ment and stability in the econ­omy. A detailed briefing was also given over the reforms in the power sector. The caretaker prime minister directed for sub­mission of detailed reports re­garding ongoing reforms in all sectors.

‘Road infrastructure for for­eign investment’

Caretaker Prime Minister An­waarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday said that an efficient road infra­structure played a pivotal role in the development and prog­ress of any country and stressed for laying of road infrastructure in those areas which could at­tract foreign investment.

The caretaker prime minis­ter chaired a meeting to review the ongoing road infrastructure projects. The meeting was at­tended by relevant authorities, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the ongoing work on Pinjarra Bridge on Quet­ta-Sukkar Highway and Sawar Bridge on Quetta-Zhob Road. The work on Pinjarra Bridge, which was damaged during the last year’s flood, would com­mence next month.

A causeway was constructed after floods which restored the vehicular movement.

The construction period of the new bridge with 15-me­ter height and 12-meter width, would take about nine months, it was further added.

The prime minister direct­ed for reducing the stipulated time period for the completion of new bridge.

The meeting was apprised that the reconstruction and re­habilitation work on 118-km long Quetta-Dhadar Road and 188-km Dhadar-Jacobabad Road would be undertaken anew which would not only help in fuel saving, but also re­duce the vehicular pressure.

It was also informed about the repair work on Sawar bridge. The repair work on the 282-me­ter long bridge was in the final stages while during the work, the traffic could not be divert­ed due to lack of alternate route.

The reconstruction work on the bridge would commence soon and its completion would take about six months.

The caretaker PM observed that the National Highway Au­thority (NHA) was playing an ef­ficient role in the maintenance and construction of roads.

He emphasised upon comple­tion of road infrastructure in the Balochistan province and directed the reconstruction of Karachi to Chaman highway. He also asked for adoption of the out of the box approach to expedite construction work because it was the responsi­bility of the government to provide facilities to the mass­es. The prime minister direct­ed the relevant authorities to expedite work on the ongoing projects on priority basis and sought briefing over the pro­posed projects. He also asked for improving the road net­work linking Balochistan with other provinces.

‘CARETAKER PM VISITS MAULANA FAZL’S RESIDENCE’

Caretaker Prime Minis­ter Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday visited the residence of Amir of Jammiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fa­zlur Rehman to express con­dolences on the death of his party workers who were mar­tyred during a terrorist attack on a party convention in Khar, Bajaur district.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also accompanied the prime minister, the PM Of­fice Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed for the early recov­ery of the injured.

He reiterated that terrorist el­ements could not deter the mo­rale of Pakistani nation and as­sured taking of steps against terrorism and maintenance of law and order in the country on priority basis.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on the occasion, felicitated PM Ka­kar on assuming the office of the caretaker prime minister and extended his best wishes.