Peace will remain elusive without solution of Kashmir issue, COAS tells UN chief

During ongoing visit to USA, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at UN Headquarters, New York.

The UN secretary general warmly welcomed the visit by the COAS and appreciated the contributions made by Pakistan Army and contingents of the law enforcement agencies who have remained committed to the peace and stability of the world.

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s continuous support to the United Nations in all its earnest efforts. The COAS during his interaction particularly highlighted about the ongoing Kashmir and Gaza issues.

The army chief said that peace in South Asia would remain elusive until a peaceful solution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute is found in accordance with UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Gen Asim Munir also condemned unilateral and illegal Indian efforts to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir as it was in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

The COAS reiterated Pakistan’s stance on the Palestine issue and urged the UNSG to mobilise the international community for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza to prevent the unfolding human tragedy and highlighted that enduring solution to the issue lies in Two-State idea.

The army chief particularly shared deep concerns over the plight of the innocent civilians who were being brutally targeted and were not being provided with sufficient humanitarian relief.

The UN secretary general acknowledged the concerns and thanked General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) for the visit to the UN Headquarters.