IMF wants Pakistan’s default before loan deal, claims Dar

Finance minister tells Senate committee attempts being made to push country towards default n Claims IMF delaying loan revival plan to satisfy political agenda n It seems Fund will hold talks after turning Pakistan into Sri Lanka: Ishaq Dar.
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar Thursday revealed that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is not revving loan programme due to geopolitics which is happening against Pakistan to default.
Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Ishaq Dar said attempts are being made to push the country towards default. He said that IMF wants Pakistan to become Sri Lanka before reviving its loan programme. "It seems like talks will be held after turning Pakistan into Sri Lanka,” he said and added that Pakistan is a sovereign country and the government can’t accept everything the IMF says.
He said a sovereign country, Pakistan, should have the right to give some tax concessions. “The IMF wants us not to give tax concessions in any sector.”
He assured that Pakistan would not default as even Managing Director of the IMF has also made such statement. He has also assured that the government would all due payments on time and also ruled out the possibility of debt restructuring with Paris club and multilateral. He said that the government would manage all external payments.
Finance Minister criticised the amendments made to the State Bank of Pakistan Act during the previous government’s tenure, he said amendments led to “a state within a state”. “The amendments made to the State Bank Act are unsustainable,” he further added. Changes were made in the SBP’s governing laws but they are not complete yet. He said that SBP belongs to Pakistan not to any International Financial Institutions. He informed that the government is contemplating to withdraw ban on the imports after June 2023. He said that the country is current liquidity crunch but it has assets of billions of dollars. In last four years, Pakistan’s external debt has surged to $100 billion from $70 billion.
He assured the committee that the government would achieve the tax collection target of Rs9.2trillion in next fiscal year as it knows how much tax it needs to collect and form where the revenue can be generated. “This target is apart from tax exemption. No budget is coming from tax-exempt sectors. We will take the IMF into confidence on this,” he said.
The finance minister also briefed the committee about the package given to the IT sector. “We want to give employment opportunities to the youth through development in the IT sector,” the federal minister said. He added that the government has set a target of achieving $15 billion in IT exports in the next five years. “IT exports were $2.5 billion this year which is very less. We want to take IT exports to $4.5 billion in the coming year,” he added.
Senator Saleem Mandviwalla inquired about the prospects of continuity of IMF plan. Senator Ishaq Dar termed the IMF 6 Billion Dollar guarantee demand illegal and stated that IMF is delaying plan to satisfy his political agenda. Although, the demands have been fulfilled by providing 3 Billion Dollar guarantee from UAE and Saudi Arabia and the remaining 3 Billion Dollar is being guaranteed by World Bank and ADB, he added. Senator Ishaq Dar categorically stated that Annual Budget has been prepared without IMF consultation and IMF reservations on the current budget could be justified. He claimed that IT, Agriculture and SME sectors are ‘Drivers of Growth’ and exemption given to these sectors were inevitable for the economic growth of the country, which is currently stands at 0.29%. Federal Minister reiterated that Pakistan is asset rich country and would survive without IMF support.
The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, was held to consider and finalize the recommendations on the Finance Bill, 2023.
Senator Engr Rukhsana Zuberi suggested that Freelancers should be given expemtion in retaining their revenue. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar stated that Annual Budget allowed freelancers to retain 35 p.c. of their revenue. Besides, freelancers earning 2000 Dollars are exempted from sales tax and they could also procured duty free hardware, he added. He maintained that in the current fiscal year, a return of 2.5 Billion Dollar is expected from IT industry and the number would reach 4.5 Billion Dollar by next year and the exemptions have been given by keeping in view, the potential growth of IT industry. Senator Taj Haider proposed that the tariff on Tennis, Badminton racket and other sports equipment should be expected. Federal Minister for Revenue and Finance stated that fixation of tariff is prerogative of Commerce Ministry and the recommendation has been forwarded.
Senator Zeeshan Khanzada highlighted the issues confronted by the industry in LC’s opening and inquired as to what steps have been taken by the ministry for the repression of illegal border trade. Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar reiterated that the Import restrictions were imposed to curb the massive inflows. He stated that the external debt of the country has been reached from 70 Billion Dollars to 100 Billion Dollars in PTI regime which was clearly an outcome of financial indiscipline. He remarked that expenditure bill should be made by keeping in view the external debt. Federal Minister for Revenue maintained that import restrictions would be uplifted by 30th June. As far as prevention of Illegal border trade is concerned, Senator Ishaq Dar stated that coordination between Intelligence agencies and FBR occupies vital importance and deliberations with concerned authorities have also been conducted in this regard.
Moreover, Senator Kaudar Babar highlighted the economic potential of Gwadar and demanded that Gwadar should be declared as Special Economic District and exemptions should be given to locals on the same footing as it has been provided to Chinese. Senator Ishaq Dar stated that the ministry will deliberate on the matter and informed the standing committee afterwards.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui apprised that the employees of Radio Pakistan have not been paid from the past three months and proposed 5 p.c. radio fees in the annual vehicle registration fee to curb the financial crunch of Radio Pakistan. He also suggested that PTV Fee which is being charged to consumers in electricity bills should be enhanced from 35 to 50 rupees and the additional amount should be given to radio Pakistan. The Senate committee acknowledges the proposal and referred to Finance Ministry for consideration. However, Senator Saadia Abbasi rejected the proposal. In addition to that, Senator Mian Abdul Qadir informed that final tax of 7.5 p.c. on construction companies has been changed into initial tax with an increase of 1 p c. Besides that, an assessment will also be conducted on payments, he added. Senator Mian Abdul Qadir suggested that the current 8.5 p.c. tax should be charged as final tax not as an initial tax. The Senate Committee directed the ministry to look into matter. Furthermore, representatives of Auto Spare Parts and FATA steel mills association have also submitted their proposals for reduction in sales taxes and custom duty. The Senate Committee forwarded the proposals to Finance Ministry for consideration.