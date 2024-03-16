Fatima Bhutto, husband welcome baby boy

Fatima Bhutto, an author and granddaughter of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Saturday announced the birth of her baby boy, naming him "Mir Murtaza Byra".

The writer shared the good news via her account on X, and wrote: "Graham and I are so happy to share the news of the birth of our baby boy."

In an elaborate social media post, the internationally acclaimed writer also revealed the name she chose for her son and why did she do so.

"We wanted to give our son a name that would bestow him with courage and kindness as he makes his way through the world. I wanted a name that would act as an inspiration to him in his life but also one that would cloak him in love and strength, a name that he could wear with the knowledge that it was given to him from deep within his mother’s heart and soul to protect him throughout his life, to give him in equal measure both grace and fearlessness, a sense of his homeland and of joy," she wrote.

Sharing her feelings regarding the naming her child, Fatima stated: "Every time I thought of what name might do that, I always came back to my beloved father’s name."

She also requested her fans and followers to keep her family in prayers at a time of happiness.

Taking to Instagram, her brother Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Junior also shared the happy news.

"It is with great joy that I announce the arrival of my nephew, Mir Murtaza Byra, grand son of Mir Murtaza Bhutto."

Zulfikar added that his sister and brother-in-law have "given our house new light and our legacy a new beautiful spirit. Please keep our family in your prayers. Jeay Mir Murtaza Bhutto."

Bhutto got married to her husband Graham (Gibran) in an intimate ceremony at her family home in Karachi's 70 Clifton on April 27, 2023.

The announcement was made by her brother along with the couple's photograph on Instagram.

"On behalf of our father, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and the Bhutto family, I’m very happy to share some happy news. My sister Fatima and Graham were married in an intimate nikkah ceremony yesterday at our home, 70 Clifton," he tweeted with a photograph of the couple.

Zulfikar junior added that the Nikkah ceremony was attended by Fatima’s loved ones in their grandfather’s library, "a place that means a lot to my dear sister."