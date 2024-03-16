Russia says foiled all border incursions since Tuesday

Moscow - Moscow said Friday it had repelled all at­tempts by pro-Ukraini­an fighters to capture territory in Russian border regions, follow­ing an increase in at­tacks this week ahead of Russia’s presidential elections. “Over the past three days, from March 12 to 14, troops of the Russian Armed Forces ... foiled all attempts by Ukrainian militants to break through into the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation,” the defence ministry said. Pro-Ukrainian militias -- made up of Russians who oppose the Kremlin and have taken up arms for Kyiv -- launched a wave of guerilla-style attacks on border areas this week, claiming to have seized the village of Tyotkino in the Kursk re­gion in Russia. “Control over the village has been fully restored,” the de­fence ministry added in its statement, conceding that Russian forces had temporarily lost control over territory.