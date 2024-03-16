Russia, Ukraine say civilians killed in attacks

KYIV, UKRAINE - Russia and Ukraine said Friday that attacks had killed several civilians in both coun­tries, as they launched waves of artillery, missile and drone fire at each other. Kyiv said a Rus­sian drone strike killed two people in the central Ukrainian region of Vin­nytsia, and that shelling on the frontline Zapor­izhzhia region killed one woman. Russian missile attacks on the port city of Odesa left a medic and a rescue worker killed, the regional governor added later. Moscow-installed officials meanwhile said that shelling overnight by Kyiv’s army on the Russian-held city of Do­netsk killed three chil­dren. Ukrainian shelling of the Russian border region of Belgorod left a member of its territorial defence unit dead, Rus­sian authorities added. Ukraine’s national po­lice said in a statement on Telegram that Russia had attacked the Vinnyt­sia region with drones. “As a result of the en­emy attack, a 52-year-old man was killed and his 53-year-old wife died in hospital,” it said. The Vinnytsia region is more than 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the front­lines. In the southern Za­porizhzhia region, which Moscow claims to have annexed and partially controls, a 76-year-old woman was killed when fragments of a Russian shell hit her while she was in her garden, Ukrai­nian Governor Ivan Fe­dorov said. Ukraine’s key port of Odesa which has come under repeated at­tacks was struck Thurs­day in an attack that left two emergency workers killed. “There are also se­riously wounded among the medics and rescuers,” governor Oleg Kiper said on social media without giving more details.