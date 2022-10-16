Share:

ISLAMABAD - The leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saturday strongly criticised US president for his ‘irresponsible and nasty’ remarks, demanding Joe Biden to apologise to Pakistani nation.

PTI chief Imran Khan said he had two questions regarding the US president’s statement. “On what info has Biden reached this unwarranted conclusion on our nuclear capability when, having been PM, I know we have one of the most secure nuclear command & control systems?

Lashing out at the government for what he said it has broken all records for incompetence, the PTI chairman said Biden statement showed the total failure of the ruling coalition’s foreign policy and its claims of reset of relations with the US. “Is this the ‘reset’?”

Imran Khan went to say, “My greatest worry is that apart from leading us to economic ruin &, with NRO2 for themselves, giving a license to white collar criminals to plunder the country, this govt will also end up completely compromising our national security.”

The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf strongly reacted to the US President Jeo Biden’s controversial statement and said that the countries living in “glass houses“ should think before throwing stones at others.

Separately, PTI leaders in a joint statement also blasted the US President for “his irresponsible“ statement and demanded that he should apologise to Pakistani nation for his “nasty“ remarks just because his regime change conspiracy was faltering.

PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar in his strong reaction stated: “Nuclear country without cohesion? Is Biden referring to the US?”

Umar said that after all his party was going after Donald Trump for trying to subvert the Constitution and steal the last presidential election!

He gave a piece of advice that the countries in glass houses should think before throwing stones at others.

PTI Senior Vice President Dr Shireen Mazari also reacted strongly and said that Biden’s tirade against Pakistan was not unexpected, as the US has been doing this regularly.

Mazari went on to say that it seemed that US leadership still sees Pakistan in a highly negative way as Biden declared in his most recent tirade against Pakistan. “Our nuclear weapons’ command & control have an unblemished safety record unlike the US but America can never accept a Muslim nuclear state.”