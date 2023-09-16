Saturday, September 16, 2023
JI to hold sit-ins outside governor's houses against fuel price hike

Web Desk
11:43 AM | September 16, 2023
Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) rejected the massive increase in petroleum prices and announced to stage sit-ins outside the governor’s houses in all the four provinces.

The chief of JI Sirajul Haq said that the government has made the life of a common man miserable by increasing the petroleum prices on the directions of IMF.

He added that being silent amid the current state of affairs was equivalent to death and urged everyone to take to the streets.

He said that JI would force the government to withdraw the increase in petroleum prices through public support.

We are going to start a protest movement against the increase in petroleum and electricity prices, he said.

The JI chief was of the view that sit-ins would be staged outside the governor houses in all the four provinces. He urged the people to come on the roads and join the protest movement of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Meanwhile, Sardar Abdul Rahim of Grand Democratic Alliance also rejected the increase in petroleum prices.
He said that the PDM’s agreement with IMF proved to be fatal for Pakistan’s economy.

