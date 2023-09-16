Khattak asks masses to vote on performance in upcoming polls

Dear Ismail Khan - Central Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek- i-Insaf-Parliamentarians, Pervez Khattak, has called on the public to vote for politicians in the upcoming general elections based on their performance and character. He made this appeal during a public rally held here on Friday, attended by former Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, former lawmakers, and political leaders from the Dera district.

Khattak urged the people to reject politicians who have repeatedly ruled the country but failed to serve the masses and instead engaged in looting the country’s exchequer. He emphasized that if power continued to be given to such individuals, there would be no positive change in the lives of the people, who would continue to suffer from issues such as poverty, inflation, and debt burdens.

The PTI leader stated that his party is committed to bringing peace, development, and prosperity to the country and will persist in serving the masses regardless of the challenges. Khattak lamented the flawed policies of dishonest and corrupt rulers, which resulted in the rich becoming richer and the poor becoming poorer, leading the country into a debt trap. He expressed disappointment that the areas of Dera, Tank, and Waziristan lacked necessities of life and had dilapidated infrastructure due to neglect by those in power.

He also pledged that if his party came to power, it would prioritize the construction of Tank Zam Dam and Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal, fulfilling the long-standing demands of the local population. Additionally, financial assistance would be provided to flood victims in the area.

Regarding PTI’s performance, Khattak criticized Imran Khan, stating that PTI had not effectively tackled corruption or reformed the system during its three and a half years in office.

Vice Chairman and former Chief Minister Mehmood Khan noted that the people of Dera had lost trust in Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who had failed to deliver on his promises. He mentioned that during his tenure as Chief Minister, Rs 750 million were allocated for water supply projects in the Tank district. He urged the people to give his party an opportunity through their votes to take further development-oriented initiatives.

Mehmood Khan also pledged to make Gul Imam and Paniyala tehsils, in addition to constructing a Motorway and link roads for the development of the area. Several other speakers, including Yaqoob Sheikh, Ex-MPA Sardar Aung Khan Gandapur, Ex-MPA Ehtisham Javed Akbar, Ex-Candidate Provincial Assembly City One Malik Qayyum Nawaz Hussam, Ex-Candidate Provincial Assembly Prova Khalid Saleem Istrana, Irfan Khan Kamrani, Sujail Burki, and Muhammad Ramzan Shourie, also addressed the event. They urged the people to vote in favour of the party during the upcoming general elections so that Pervez Khattak’s team could serve them effectively.