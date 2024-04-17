40 sports grounds of KMC to be recovered: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday said that more than 40 sports grounds of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation were occupied by various organizations and individuals, which will be recovered from their control and opened for the citizens. He said this while presiding over a meeting in the KMC Sports Complex after a detailed visit to the Sports Complex, Kashmir Road. He said that safeguarding the assets of KMC was our responsibility and we will fulfill it. The swimming pool of KMC Sports Complex has been opened for citizens, family area and restaurant for members of KMC Sports Complex and Women Sports Complex Gulshan Iqbal would also be made available for members so that better recreational facilities can be provided to the citizens, he said. On this occasion, Municipal Commissioner SM Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Culture and Sports Raza Abbas Rizvi and other officers were also present. Barrister Murtaza Wahab inspected the football stadium, tennis court, bowling alley and other facilities in KMC Sports Complex and gave on the spot directive to concerned officers.

Addressing the meeting, the Mayor said that the KMC sports complex built on an area of 40 acres should be equipped with more facilities for the citizens. He also directed the Senior Director Culture and Sports to provide the update of the KMC sports grounds in the city within seven days all the KMC in the city. He said that the swimming pool in Landhi Sports Complex should be opened for the citizens within seven days. Mayor Karachi said this is unfortunate that various organizations and people are occupying the sports grounds of KMC and citizens don’t even know that these places are owned by KMC. There are 47 KMC grounds in Federal B area alone but the KMC not getting any income from these although rent received from all these grounds should go to KMC’s account and it should enhance the income of KMC. He directed that all the sports grounds of KMC should be recovered and restored and the boards of KMC ground should be displayed there and such arrangements should be made that in future these places could not be occupied. He said that any individuals, institutions or sports organizations who are interested under public-private partnership should come and support us in activating and settling these sports facilities so that the citizens can have good sports facilities near to their residence. Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed that the provision of family area and restaurant, badminton court and yoga classes facilities in Women Sports Complex Gulshan-e- Iqbal should be completed soon so that women can come here and enjoy their time. He directed the officers to ensure immediate implementation of the directions given for the improvement of the city and to take best possible measures to keep the assets of KMC efficient and functional.