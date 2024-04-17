Wednesday, April 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner inspects wheat purchase centres

Staff Reporter
April 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR    -   Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayaz Hussain Abbasi on Tuesday visited Khairpur district to review wheat procurement campaign. He inspected different wheat purchase centres and checked arrangements and different facilities being provided to farmers at the centres. District Food Controller and other officers was also accompanied by the DC. The Commissioner checked the attendance of staff deployed at the centre and asked farmers about provision of gunny bags to them. He said that on the direction of the Sindh government, efforts were being made to meet the target of wheat procurement. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad gave briefing to the Commissioner.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1713241874.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024