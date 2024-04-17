DIG Operations conducts night inspections in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Inspector Gener­al of Police (DIG) Opera­tions Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari conducted night in­spections in various areas of the federal capital to over­see police duties, as stated by a public relations officer on Tuesday. During these in­spections, he met with of­ficers and personnel from the Frontier Constabulary and Islamabad Capital Po­lice, rewarding those who performed their duties dil­igently with commendation certificates and rewards. Emphasizing the dedication of Islamabad Capital Po­lice officers and personnel, it was highlighted that they are diligently fulfilling their responsibilities. The state­ment further underscored the collaborative efforts of Islamabad Capital Police and other law enforcement agencies in securing the fed­eral capital. Additionally, it was stressed that all officers and personnel should fully utilize their capabilities to fulfill their duties, with the top priority being the elim­ination of crime and mainte­nance of peace and order in Islamabad.