DIG Operations conducts night inspections in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari conducted night inspections in various areas of the federal capital to oversee police duties, as stated by a public relations officer on Tuesday. During these inspections, he met with officers and personnel from the Frontier Constabulary and Islamabad Capital Police, rewarding those who performed their duties diligently with commendation certificates and rewards. Emphasizing the dedication of Islamabad Capital Police officers and personnel, it was highlighted that they are diligently fulfilling their responsibilities. The statement further underscored the collaborative efforts of Islamabad Capital Police and other law enforcement agencies in securing the federal capital. Additionally, it was stressed that all officers and personnel should fully utilize their capabilities to fulfill their duties, with the top priority being the elimination of crime and maintenance of peace and order in Islamabad.