FBR official kidnapped for ransom

RAWALPINDI - A gang of robbers allegedly ab­ducted an assistant director of a government department from Bakra Mandi and is currently hold­ing him hostage in an undisclosed location. Despite ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies, in­cluding a massive police opera­tion, the victim remains captive. Rehmat Ullah Khan, an Assistant Director in the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) in Islamabad, was initially demanded a ransom of Rs 200 million for his safe release. However, the kidnappers have now lowered their demand to Rs 100 million, with a deadline set for April 20, 2024.

The kidnapping took place within the jurisdiction of Police Station RA Bazaar, prompting the registration of a case against the perpetrators under section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Muhammad Shafique, the brother-in-law of the abduct­ee, filed the complaint. The police, in collaboration with other law en­forcement agencies, are actively en­gaged in efforts to secure the safe recovery of Rehmat Ullah Khan.

According to the First Informa­tion Report (FIR), filed based on Shafique’s complaint, Rehmat Ul­lah Khan left his house on Fri­day morning, ostensibly to visit friends for Eid greetings but nev­er returned. Concerned by his ab­sence and the subsequent switch-off of his mobile phone, the family suspected foul play and notified the authorities. The family re­ceived a call from the kidnappers demanding ransom, leading to ne­gotiations and a revised ransom demand of Rs 100 million.

While speculation arose about the possibility of a “honey trap” leading to the abduction, family members denied having any such information. The City Police Offi­cer (CPO) of Rawalpindi assured the media of ongoing efforts to ap­prehend the kidnappers and se­cure the release of the abducted government official, utilizing all available resources and modern technology in the investigation.