Wednesday, April 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FBR official kidnapped for ransom

Israr Ahmad
April 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI  -  A gang of robbers allegedly ab­ducted an assistant director of a government department from Bakra Mandi and is currently hold­ing him hostage in an undisclosed location. Despite ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies, in­cluding a massive police opera­tion, the victim remains captive. Rehmat Ullah Khan, an Assistant Director in the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) in Islamabad, was initially demanded a ransom of Rs 200 million for his safe release. However, the kidnappers have now lowered their demand to Rs 100 million, with a deadline set for April 20, 2024.

The kidnapping took place within the jurisdiction of Police Station RA Bazaar, prompting the registration of a case against the perpetrators under section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Muhammad Shafique, the brother-in-law of the abduct­ee, filed the complaint. The police, in collaboration with other law en­forcement agencies, are actively en­gaged in efforts to secure the safe recovery of Rehmat Ullah Khan.

Intermediate's chemistry and english papers postponed in Lahore

According to the First Informa­tion Report (FIR), filed based on Shafique’s complaint, Rehmat Ul­lah Khan left his house on Fri­day morning, ostensibly to visit friends for Eid greetings but nev­er returned. Concerned by his ab­sence and the subsequent switch-off of his mobile phone, the family suspected foul play and notified the authorities. The family re­ceived a call from the kidnappers demanding ransom, leading to ne­gotiations and a revised ransom demand of Rs 100 million.

While speculation arose about the possibility of a “honey trap” leading to the abduction, family members denied having any such information. The City Police Offi­cer (CPO) of Rawalpindi assured the media of ongoing efforts to ap­prehend the kidnappers and se­cure the release of the abducted government official, utilizing all available resources and modern technology in the investigation.

Heavy rain in UAE leads to cancellation of over 40 Pakistan flights

Tags:

Israr Ahmad

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1713331418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024