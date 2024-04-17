FBR official kidnapped for ransom

RAWALPINDI - A gang of robbers allegedly abducted an assistant director of a government department from Bakra Mandi and is currently holding him hostage in an undisclosed location. Despite ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies, including a massive police operation, the victim remains captive. Rehmat Ullah Khan, an Assistant Director in the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) in Islamabad, was initially demanded a ransom of Rs 200 million for his safe release. However, the kidnappers have now lowered their demand to Rs 100 million, with a deadline set for April 20, 2024.
The kidnapping took place within the jurisdiction of Police Station RA Bazaar, prompting the registration of a case against the perpetrators under section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Muhammad Shafique, the brother-in-law of the abductee, filed the complaint. The police, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, are actively engaged in efforts to secure the safe recovery of Rehmat Ullah Khan.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), filed based on Shafique’s complaint, Rehmat Ullah Khan left his house on Friday morning, ostensibly to visit friends for Eid greetings but never returned. Concerned by his absence and the subsequent switch-off of his mobile phone, the family suspected foul play and notified the authorities. The family received a call from the kidnappers demanding ransom, leading to negotiations and a revised ransom demand of Rs 100 million.
While speculation arose about the possibility of a “honey trap” leading to the abduction, family members denied having any such information. The City Police Officer (CPO) of Rawalpindi assured the media of ongoing efforts to apprehend the kidnappers and secure the release of the abducted government official, utilizing all available resources and modern technology in the investigation.