Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Four killed in Jamshoro road accident

Web Desk
11:21 AM | April 17, 2024
National

At least four persons were killed and 25 others injured when a coach collided with an oil tanker and a Van on Indus Highway at Manjhand area of Jamshoro district early this morning.

According to the District Police, the coach was going from Larkana to Karachi.

The injured have been shifted to LUMHS hospital Jamshoro and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and directed the Commissioner Hyderabad to ensure provision of better medical facilities to the injured.

