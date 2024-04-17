Wednesday, April 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IGP serious in steps of protecting people: Lanjar

Staff Reporter
April 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   The Sindh Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Tuesday said that the IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon is serious in taking steps like protecting the people. In his meeting with business community, members of civil society, lawyers community and representatives of Hindu community, he said that their role in peace and rule of law in the society was also very important. The Minister said that resolving the problems and difficulties faced by the people was their priority. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the protection of all the communities living in the society was part of the duties of the police. He acknowledged that the promotion of economic and business activities was related to the peace.Memon said that the Sindh Police was moving forward under a special strategy and plan. He said that crimes and criminal elements cannot escape from the grip of law.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1713241874.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024