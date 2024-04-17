Nanbais refuse to sell Roti at reduced price

ISLAMABAD - In response to an initiative by the Punjab government, the federal capital has also reduced the pric­es of bread and naan, fixing their prices at Rs 16 and Rs 20, respec­tively.

However, Tandoor and Nanbai establishments have refused to comply with the government or­der, maintaining their own pricing structure.

The district administration has issued a notification setting the prices of Roti and Naan at Rs 16 and Rs 20 for a standard serv­ing size of 120 grams. Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates have been entrusted with the responsibility of enforc­ing these new prices across Islam­abad.

Following Deputy Commission­er Irfan Nawaz Memon’s direc­tives, Assistant Commissioner Sec­retariat Abdullah Khan convened a meeting with the Nanbai Asso­ciation to discuss the implementa­tion of the revised prices. Despite these efforts, Tandoors and Nan-bais in the twin cities persist in maintaining their prices, rejecting the government’s rates.

Expressing dissatisfaction, cit­izens like Muhammad Tassawar from the Sohan area and Sha­beer Hussain from the G-8 area have lamented the lack of reduc­tion in prices at local Tandoors and Nan-bais. They report that Roti is still being sold at Rs 20 and Naan at Rs 25, or even high­er in some cases, despite govern­ment intervention.

In response, Dr. Abdullah Tabas­sum, the spokesperson of ICT, as­sured that strict action would be taken against those violating the price regulations.

He emphasized that Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have been given specific tasks to ensure compliance with the new Roti and Naan prices in Islam­abad.