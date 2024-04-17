Nanbais refuse to sell Roti at reduced price

ISLAMABAD - In response to an initiative by the Punjab government, the federal capital has also reduced the prices of bread and naan, fixing their prices at Rs 16 and Rs 20, respectively.
However, Tandoor and Nanbai establishments have refused to comply with the government order, maintaining their own pricing structure.
The district administration has issued a notification setting the prices of Roti and Naan at Rs 16 and Rs 20 for a standard serving size of 120 grams. Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates have been entrusted with the responsibility of enforcing these new prices across Islamabad.
Following Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon’s directives, Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Abdullah Khan convened a meeting with the Nanbai Association to discuss the implementation of the revised prices. Despite these efforts, Tandoors and Nan-bais in the twin cities persist in maintaining their prices, rejecting the government’s rates.
Expressing dissatisfaction, citizens like Muhammad Tassawar from the Sohan area and Shabeer Hussain from the G-8 area have lamented the lack of reduction in prices at local Tandoors and Nan-bais. They report that Roti is still being sold at Rs 20 and Naan at Rs 25, or even higher in some cases, despite government intervention.
In response, Dr. Abdullah Tabassum, the spokesperson of ICT, assured that strict action would be taken against those violating the price regulations.
He emphasized that Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have been given specific tasks to ensure compliance with the new Roti and Naan prices in Islamabad.