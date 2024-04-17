New rates of Roti, Naan implementeds in Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR - Under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, district-wide price control magistrates under Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa are actively ensuring the sale of roti and naan at the prescribed rates across the district.

During April 15 and 16, price control magistrates inspected 335 locations in the district for the implementation of the new prescribed rates for roti and naan. During this period, 70 individuals were found overcharging.

The price control magistrates imposed fines totaling Rs 136,000 on the violators on the spot, arrested 25 individuals, and sealed one shop.

It should be noted that as per the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, in compliance with the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the price of 100 grams of roti has been set at 15 rupees and 120 grams of naan at 20 rupees due to a reduction in wheat prices. These directives are being enforced strictly.

DC FOR ACTION AGAINST TIMBER THEFT IN LAL SOHANRA NATIONAL PARK

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the steps taken to control incidents of timber theft and ensure the protection of Lal Sohanra National Park.

ASP Bahawalpur Saddar Babar Ali, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmed Sher Gondal, Conservator of Forests Khalid Javaid Bhutta, DFO Lal Sohanra Shahid Hamid, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain, and other relevant officers were present at the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for effective measures to prevent timber theft and protect the forest in Lal Sohanra National Park.

He mentioned increasing patrols by the Forest Department and filing FIRs against timber thieves to uphold the law. Furthermore, he suggested removing the sawing machines around the forests and installing boards prohibiting tobacco consumption to maintain fire safety in the forests.