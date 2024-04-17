Operation ongoing in katcha area, situation improves, says Sharjeel

KARACHI - An anti-bandit operation ongoing in katcha area and the situation has improved, provincial minister Sharjeel Memon claimed here while talking to media on Tuesday. Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the law and order is not only Sindh’s problem, but also a nationwide issue.

He said, 11 outlaws have been killed in encounters in April in Karachi, while 60 accused were arrested in injured condition. “Overall, 104 accused arrested this month,” Sindh’s minister said.

He said those involved in murders during robberies are mostly illegal immigrants. He suggested compensation for the families of the street crime victims dying during crime. “If the MQM intends politicking over street crimes, we don’t care about their any line of action”, he said. “Sindh’s home minister and IG Sindh Police are present in Shikarpur,” commenting on situation in katcha area the minister said.

“We will soon control the situation,” he said. Provincial information minister blamed the caretaker government for worsening law and order in the province. He claimed that 13 hostages have been recovered in Ghotki, Kashmore and other areas in last 15 days. “Three abductees of Shikarpur have also been recovered,” he said. “Six persons were saved from being kidnapped under honey trap,” he said. He said police and rangers conducting targeted operation in katcha area.