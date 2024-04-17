PPAF gives relief items among affected families in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Pov­erty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has distributed relief items among af­fected families in light of the dire situation caused by the heavy rain­fall in Gwadar.

According to an official source, “PPAF extended its hands to the families affected by the floods, aim­ing to alleviate their immediate needs for food and support”.

The PPAF had swiftly executed the distribution of these items before Eid-ul-Fitr, ensuring that these fam­ilies felt included and relieved dur­ing these challenging times.

PPAF provided the relief items in­cluding providing nutritious ration packs, essential hygiene kits, and household items to 400 families who were hit hardest by the floods across 08 wards of the Surbandar union council.

The initiative has been execut­ed with the invaluable support of PPAF’s local partner Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO).

With presence in 147 districts of the country through its partner­ships with 130 organisations, PPAF initiated strategic development from grassroots levels prioritizing the communities in the direst condi­tions first, so the society moves to­wards a secure future, together.