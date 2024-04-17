TCL unveils next-generation UHD TV P755, redefining home entertainment with cutting-edge features

LAHORE - TCL, Pakistan’s No 1 LED TV Brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation in home entertainment, the UHD TV P755. Designed to deliver an immersive viewing experience like never before, the TCL P755

combines state-of-the-art technology with sleek design, setting new standards for picture quality, sound performance, and smart functionality.

The TCL UHD TV P755 boasts a stunning 4K UHD resolution, providing viewers with crisp, lifelike images that bring every scene to life. With support for HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision, the P755 enhances contrast, colour accuracy, and brightness, ensuring unparalleled visual clarity and realism. In addition to its exceptional picture quality, the TCL P755 features Dolby Atmos technology, delivering immersive, multidimensional sound that fills the room with breathtaking audio. Whether watching movies, gaming, or streaming music, viewers can enjoy an unparalleled audio-visual experience right in their living room.

Powered by Google TV, the TCL P755 offers seamless access to a world of content, apps, and games, all conveniently organized and personalised to suit each user’s preferences. With Google Assistant built-in, users can easily search for content, control smart home devices, and get answers to questions using simple voice commands. The TCL UHD TV P755 is now available for purchase at select retailers and online stores.