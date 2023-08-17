China warns against ‘playing with fire’ on Taiwan

MOSCOW - China’s defense minister Li Shangfu on Wednesday warned against “playing with fire” when it comes to Taiwan in a veiled jab at the United States as he addressed a secu­rity conference in Russia.

Speaking at the Moscow Conference on International Security, Li said attempts to “use Taiwan to contain China,” would “surely end in failure,” according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

Li’s comments echoed pre­vious statements by Chinese officials but the location of his speech was significant and symbolic given Moscow’s on­going invasion of Ukraine.

China’s ruling Communist Party claims the self-governing democracy of Taiwan and has vowed to take control of it, by force if necessary. It has repeat­edly castigated American in­teractions with the island, with which Washington does not have official diplomatic ties, in­cluding for the sale of US arms to Taipei. Li, who was sanctioned by the US in 2018 for purchases of Russian weapons, joined the Moscow security conference as he began a six-day trip to Russia and its close ally Belarus.

Senior defense officials from more than 20 “friendly states,” including Belarus, Iran and Myanmar will also attend the forum, Russian state media previously reported, citing Moscow’s defense ministry, which organizes the annual event. No Western countries were invited, state media said. The visit is Li’s second to Rus­sia since assuming his role as defense chief earlier this year. It comes as Beijing has continued to bolster its security ties with Moscow, despite its unrelent­ing assault on Ukraine, which has triggered a humanitar­ian disaster with global rami­fications. In a pre-recorded message to the same Moscow conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the US of adding “fuel to the fire” of global conflicts, including through its support of Ukraine. China has used similar rhetoric in its own official comments about the conflict, despite maintaining that it remains a neutral party and a proponent of peace. Li on Tuesday also told attendees that China’s military was “a firm force in maintaining world peace,” and that Chinese leader Xi Jinping aimed to stabilize global secu­rity in “a world of chaos.” “We are willing to work with other militaries to strengthen mutual trust in military security strat­egies and practical cooperation in various specialized fields,” Li added, according to Xinhua. Russian state-run media Sput­nik also cited Li as saying that military relations between China and Russia do not target any third party – a point Chi­nese officials have made in the past. The Xinhua report did not include the statement.

Li met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu to discuss cooperation between the two countries’ militaries, Xinhua said. China and Russia regularly carry out joint exer­cises – including a joint naval patrol off the coast of Alaska in recent weeks. The Chinese de­fense chief also held bilateral meetings with Iran, Saudi Ara­bia, Kazakhstan, Vietnam and other countries’ defense de­partments and military leaders on the sidelines of the confer­ence. Li’s comments on Taiwan come on the heels of a backlash from Beijing as Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai, a front-runner in the island’s upcom­ing presidential race, makes planned stopovers in the Unit­ed States during travel for an official visit to Paraguay.