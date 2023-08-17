Justice (retd) Baqar to take oath as caretaker CM Sindh today

The oath-taking ceremony of caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir will be held today (Thursday).

According to details, the swearing-in ceremony was originally scheduled for August 16 (Wednesday) was delayed by one day due to busy schedule of Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori who was visiting Islamabad.

According to sources, oath-taking ceremony of caretaker CM Maqbool Baqar will be held at Governor House Karachi at 6:00pm which will be attended by key political figures of the province.

Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Tuesday expressed his willingness to address public concerns as he prepares to take his oath as the caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh on Thursday.

Maqbool Baqar shared that he has been briefed on his responsibilities, and his immediate priority is to assemble the provincial cabinet. He emphasized that the role of the interim government is to support the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in conducting elections.