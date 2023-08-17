Railways jacks up fares by 10 percent after massive hike in HSD price

ISLAMABAD-Following a massive hike of Rs20 per litre in high speed diesel price by the interim government, Pakistan Railways has jacked up fares of all classes of all passenger trains by 10 percent.

It is notified for the information and guidance of all concerned that the fares have been increased for all Mail/Express, Intercity, shuttle, passenger trains and Saloons by 10 percent with effect from 17th August, 2023 till further orders, said a letter written by Chief Marketing Manager Pakistan Railways. Director IT has been asked to implement 10 percent train wise increase in all Mail/Express and intercity trains on advance reservation. It is requested to repeat above instructions to all booking and reservation offices as well as at stations to ensure compliance accordingly. If any discrepancy is noticed by the concerned station/commercial staff it should be reported to the office of CMM as well as Director IT through concerned DCOs within 7 days.

In case of non-reporting of any noticed discrepancy the concerned staff shall be held responsible, the letter warned. It is worth mentioingn here that in February 2023 also, Pakistan Railways had increased the fares of all passenger trains, except Greeline, by 8 percent owing to 15 percent hike in HSD price. During the last 16 days, the price of HSD has been increased by Rs 40/litre. For the first fortnightly of August the PDM government had jacked it up by Rs 20/litre and for the last fortnightly the caretaker government has increased it by Rs 20/litre.

The interim government has increased the price of high speed diesel by Rs 20/litre, while petrol has been increased by Rs17.50/litre for the last fortnightly of August (16 to 31 August). Following the upward revision, the prices of petrol and HSD have reached highest level in the country’s history. With the increase of Rs 17.50/litre, the price of petrol has reached Rs 290.45/litre from the previous Rs 272.95/liter. Similarly, with the jump of Rs 20/litre, the price of HSD has reached Rs Rs293.40/litre from the earlier Rs 273.40/litre.