The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a power show at Liberty Chowk in Lahore today (Saturday), in which party chairman Imran Khan is expected to announce the date for the dissolution of the assemblies.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the rally via video link.

In a statement, Punjab govt spokesperson, Musarrat Cheema, said that PTI stalwarts and workers will start gathering at the venue by 5pm while Imran Khan will address the rally at 8pm.

Preparations for the PTI public rally are in full swing since yesterday and the PTI leadership has been busy making arrangements for a power-packed rally at Liberty Chowk.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry clarified on Friday that there is no ambiguity in Imran Khan’s decision as he is going to announce the date for the dissolution of the assemblies Saturday.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry had said Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) CM Mahmood Khan will participate in tomorrow’s historical rally on Lahore’s Liberty Chowk tomorrow.

He added that the date for the dissolution of the assemblies will be announced in the presence of the Punjab and KP chief ministers. He also revealed that KP CM Mahmood Khan has recently held a conservation with Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan announced to unveil date for the dissolution of the assemblies on December 17 in a key gathering on Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.