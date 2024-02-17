Saturday, February 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three women injured in cylinder explosion

APP
February 17, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Three women sustained serious burn injuries after a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder exploded in a house located in Karachi in the wee hours of Friday. According to Rescue sources, the incident occurred in a house located in Orangi Town area of Karachi where three women sustained injuries due to the explosion of the cylinder when they were cooking food, a private news channel reported. Fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. However, the three women identified by names 38-year-old Hina, 25-year-old Sonia and 20-year-old Aneesa. All the three burnt women have been transported to the Civil Hospital in the relevant ward yet now the situation of these three women is out of danger.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1708055523.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024