Three women injured in cylinder explosion

KARACHI - Three women sustained serious burn injuries after a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder exploded in a house located in Karachi in the wee hours of Friday. According to Rescue sources, the incident occurred in a house located in Orangi Town area of Karachi where three women sustained injuries due to the explosion of the cylinder when they were cooking food, a private news channel reported. Fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. However, the three women identified by names 38-year-old Hina, 25-year-old Sonia and 20-year-old Aneesa. All the three burnt women have been transported to the Civil Hospital in the relevant ward yet now the situation of these three women is out of danger.