Several trucks and containers loaded with goods were buried under the debris after a landslide at Torkham Export Road in the Khyber district of KP.

According to details, a fire broke out in some trucks after the landslide near Pak-Afghan border which was swiftly extinguished by the rescue teams.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber Abdul Nasir Khan is supervising the relief operation. Rescue 1122 teams from Khyber, Peshawar, Nowshehra, Charsadda and Mardan are at the scene and taking part in the relief operation with heavy machinery.

Khan said emergency has been imposed in Landi Kotal Hospital, while the estimate of the actual loss will only be known after the removal of the rubble.

Last year, a landslide struck a track of Shahrah-i-Noor Jehan Road near the hillock area of Karachi’s Kati Pahari.

A video showed several vehicles stopped due to the landslide while a crowd was filming videos of the blocked road track struck by huge rocks and slabs.

Police and rescue teams reached the site after a boulder hit a track of Shahrah-i-Noor Jehan near Kati Pahari in Karachi. Police said that no casualty was reported in the landslide incident.