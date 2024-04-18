Azerbaijan envoy calls on NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD - The Speaker of the Na­tional Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, emphasized Paki­stan’s deep appreciation for its close brotherly ties with Azerbaijan, rooted in historic, cultural, and religious bonds. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing parliamentary and economic cooperation with Azerbai­jan, expanding collaboration across all mutually beneficial areas to achieve shared goals of progress and prosper­ity. These sentiments were expressed during a meet­ing with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, H.E. Mr. Khazar Farhadov, at the Parliament House. During the meeting, the Ambassador presented a congratulatory letter from the Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, Ms. Sahiba Gafarova, to Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on his successful election, extending an invi­tation for a visit to Azerbai­jan. The Speaker expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for conveying the congratu­lations and invitation. High­lighting the convergence of views between both nations on various issues and plat­forms as evidence of strong ties, the Speaker appreci­ated Azerbaijani support for Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir. He also recalled the resolution passed by the Pakistani Parliament con­demning Armenian aggres­sion in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. Emphasiz­ing the need to strengthen parliamentary relations between the two countries, the Speaker stressed that parliamentary diplomacy had always played a pivotal role in reinforcing bilateral relations and would now be more actively utilized to support government ef­forts. He also underlined the importance of reviving parliamentary friendship groups between the two countries for enhanced col­laboration. Additionally, discussions included plans for a trilateral conference to be hosted in Pakistan.