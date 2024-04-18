Azerbaijan envoy calls on NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD - The Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, emphasized Pakistan’s deep appreciation for its close brotherly ties with Azerbaijan, rooted in historic, cultural, and religious bonds. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing parliamentary and economic cooperation with Azerbaijan, expanding collaboration across all mutually beneficial areas to achieve shared goals of progress and prosperity. These sentiments were expressed during a meeting with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, H.E. Mr. Khazar Farhadov, at the Parliament House. During the meeting, the Ambassador presented a congratulatory letter from the Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, Ms. Sahiba Gafarova, to Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on his successful election, extending an invitation for a visit to Azerbaijan. The Speaker expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for conveying the congratulations and invitation. Highlighting the convergence of views between both nations on various issues and platforms as evidence of strong ties, the Speaker appreciated Azerbaijani support for Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir. He also recalled the resolution passed by the Pakistani Parliament condemning Armenian aggression in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. Emphasizing the need to strengthen parliamentary relations between the two countries, the Speaker stressed that parliamentary diplomacy had always played a pivotal role in reinforcing bilateral relations and would now be more actively utilized to support government efforts. He also underlined the importance of reviving parliamentary friendship groups between the two countries for enhanced collaboration. Additionally, discussions included plans for a trilateral conference to be hosted in Pakistan.