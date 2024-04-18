Corrupt elements not to be tolerated: KP minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Nazir Ahmad Abbasi has said that corrupt elements will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Steps are being taken to create facilities for the people so that public problems could be solved at their doorsteps. Steps will also be taken to increase the efficiency of service delivery centres.
Solving public problems is our first priority. The provincial government of Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said, is taking measures for improvement and welfare in every sector.
He expressed these views during meetings with the delegations in his office. The delegations informed the minister about the problems and difficulties faced in their respective areas. Nazir Ahmad Abbasi gave necessary instructions to solve their problems.
Talking to the delegations, the minister said that in order to give relief to the people in Ramazan, Ramazan and Eid packages were distributed among the deserving people.
He added that the department is taking steps to provide services of the Revenue Department in a better way. In this way, directives were given to create additional counters in the service delivery centres of the districts so that the people would be comfortable and do not face any difficulties.