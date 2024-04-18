Corrupt elements not to be tolerated: KP minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Na­zir Ahmad Abbasi has said that corrupt ele­ments will not be toler­ated under any circum­stances.

Steps are being tak­en to create facilities for the people so that pub­lic problems could be solved at their door­steps. Steps will also be taken to increase the effi­ciency of service delivery centres.

Solving public problems is our first priority. The provincial government of Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said, is taking measures for im­provement and welfare in every sector.

He expressed these views during meetings with the delegations in his office. The delega­tions informed the min­ister about the problems and difficulties faced in their respective areas. Nazir Ahmad Abbasi gave necessary instructions to solve their problems.

Talking to the delega­tions, the minister said that in order to give re­lief to the people in Ramazan, Ramazan and Eid packages were dis­tributed among the de­serving people.

He added that the de­partment is taking steps to provide services of the Revenue Department in a better way. In this way, directives were given to create additional coun­ters in the service deliv­ery centres of the dis­tricts so that the people would be comfortable and do not face any dif­ficulties.