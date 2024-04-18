FJWU hosts world moot on educational innovations

PESHAWAR - Fatima Jinnah Women Univer­sity (FJWU) took a significant step towards advancing educa­tion in Pakistan by organizing the International Conference on Innovations in Education, Pedagogy, and Assessment on Wednesday, as announced by a spokesperson. The confer­ence served as a platform to share cutting-edge research and insights aimed at revo­lutionizing educational prac­tices. Under the patronage of Prof. Dr. Uzaira Rafique, Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University, the event commenced with a focus on the symbiotic relationship be­tween pedagogy, technology, and assessment. Dr. Rafique emphasized the pivotal role these elements play in driving educational progress and en­abling students to excel. “With the intersection of pedagogy, technology, and assessment, we find ourselves at the cusp of an educational revolution,” remarked Dr. Rafique, high­lighting the transformative po­tential of embracing innovative approaches in education.

The conference featured key­note speaker Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad, who presented a comprehensive framework for digital learning assessment. Addressing the challenges and opportunities posed by digital assessment, Dr. Mehmood un­derscored the importance of adhering to fundamental prin­ciples to ensure effective evalu­ation and learning outcomes. “Assessment in the digital age requires careful planning and consideration of fairness, ac­cessibility, and academic in­tegrity,” noted Dr. Mehmood, urging educators to adopt in­novative assessment strategies tailored to the evolving educa­tional landscape.

Throughout the event, educa­tors, policymakers, research­ers, and intellectuals engaged in dynamic discussions on ad­vanced research in education, teaching, and learning. Topics such as teacher empowerment, educational leadership, and in­formation and communication technologies were explored in depth, reflecting a commitment to driving meaningful change in education.