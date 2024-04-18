Housemaid found dead in home in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - A young housemaid, identified as Amna Bibi, met a tragic end un­der mysterious circumstances in Bahria Town Phase 3, located in the federal capital, as informed by sources on Wednesday. The 20-year-old was discovered hang­ing with a shawl tied to a ceiling fan in the kitchen of the residence where she had been employed for the past three years. The discov­ery was made when her siblings were summoned by the landlord to her workplace. Upon find­ing her, Amna Bibi’s uncle and siblings promptly transported her body to the Pakistan Insti­tute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where medical professionals pro­nounced her dead in the initial medical legal report. The cause of death was preliminarily labeled as a suicide attempt, according to sources familiar with the matter. Subsequently, police experts ar­rived at PIMS upon the arrival of the deceased’s body for postmor­tem examination. A police spokes­person informed the media that a team led by SI/HIU Tariq Mehm­ood reached PIMS, where Zaheer Ahmed, the uncle of the deceased, informed the authorities that his niece had been working as a maid in the household of Umer Farooq in Bahria Town Phase 3, where the tragic incident occurred. Ahmed also stated the family’s re­quest for a postmortem examina­tion to determine the exact cause of death. The police are currently investigating the case from vari­ous perspectives. Following the procedures at PIMS, the body of the maid was transported to her native town in Nankana Sahib for burial, marking the conclusion of a distressing episode that has left many questions unanswered. Meanwhile: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has taken significant steps to safeguard the lives and property of citizens and main­tain road safety. A public rela­tions officer stated that SSP Traf­fic Islamabad, Sarfraz Virk, has instructed Zonal DSPs to initiate legal proceedings against vehicles equipped with gas cylinders and public service vehicles operating without fitness certificates. In a bid to minimize accidents and en­sure smooth traffic flow, stricter legal action will be taken against vehicles lacking fitness certifi­cates and public service vehicles with gas cylinders.