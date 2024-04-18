Housemaid found dead in home in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - A young housemaid, identified as Amna Bibi, met a tragic end under mysterious circumstances in Bahria Town Phase 3, located in the federal capital, as informed by sources on Wednesday. The 20-year-old was discovered hanging with a shawl tied to a ceiling fan in the kitchen of the residence where she had been employed for the past three years. The discovery was made when her siblings were summoned by the landlord to her workplace. Upon finding her, Amna Bibi’s uncle and siblings promptly transported her body to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where medical professionals pronounced her dead in the initial medical legal report. The cause of death was preliminarily labeled as a suicide attempt, according to sources familiar with the matter. Subsequently, police experts arrived at PIMS upon the arrival of the deceased’s body for postmortem examination. A police spokesperson informed the media that a team led by SI/HIU Tariq Mehmood reached PIMS, where Zaheer Ahmed, the uncle of the deceased, informed the authorities that his niece had been working as a maid in the household of Umer Farooq in Bahria Town Phase 3, where the tragic incident occurred. Ahmed also stated the family’s request for a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. The police are currently investigating the case from various perspectives. Following the procedures at PIMS, the body of the maid was transported to her native town in Nankana Sahib for burial, marking the conclusion of a distressing episode that has left many questions unanswered. Meanwhile: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has taken significant steps to safeguard the lives and property of citizens and maintain road safety. A public relations officer stated that SSP Traffic Islamabad, Sarfraz Virk, has instructed Zonal DSPs to initiate legal proceedings against vehicles equipped with gas cylinders and public service vehicles operating without fitness certificates. In a bid to minimize accidents and ensure smooth traffic flow, stricter legal action will be taken against vehicles lacking fitness certificates and public service vehicles with gas cylinders.