KP to destroy poppy crop in April 17-30 drive

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government plans to conduct an anti-poppy operation in Mohmand and Khyber tribal districts from April 17 to 30 to discourage poppy cultivation and address its negative impact on the population.
Commissioner Riaz Khan Mahsud led a meeting with officials to coordinate efforts, emphasising Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur’s directive to combat drug production, trafficking, and use in the province.
Special teams will destroy poppy crop, and deputy commissioners will oversee the operation. Additionally, efforts are underway to rehabilitate drug addicts in the Peshawar Division, with plans to collect and send them to rehabilitation centres.