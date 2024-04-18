KP to destroy poppy crop in April 17-30 drive

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government plans to con­duct an anti-poppy op­eration in Mohmand and Khyber tribal districts from April 17 to 30 to dis­courage poppy cultivation and address its negative impact on the population.

Commissioner Riaz Khan Mahsud led a meet­ing with officials to co­ordinate efforts, empha­sising Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur’s directive to combat drug production, trafficking, and use in the province.

Special teams will de­stroy poppy crop, and deputy commissioners will oversee the opera­tion. Additionally, efforts are underway to rehabil­itate drug addicts in the Peshawar Division, with plans to collect and send them to rehabilitation centres.