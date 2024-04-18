Thursday, April 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Minister emphasises on quality research work in universities

OUR STAFF REPORT
April 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Edu­cation, Archives and Li­braries Meena Khan Af­ridi on Wednesday said that focusing on quality research work in univer­sities is need of the hour and without it neither the higher education in­stitutions can be stable nor can be developed.

He urged the author­ities concerned to give special attention towards promotion of research culture in universities.

The minister expressed these views while presid­ing over a meeting con­vened regarding bring­ing positive amendments in University Act held in committee room of High­er Education Depart­ment. Secretary Higher Education Arshad Khan, Special Secretary Higher Education, Director Qual­ity Assurance Cell (QAC), teachers of University of Peshawar and officers of law and higher education department participated in the meeting.

IHC restores Bushra Bibi's appeal for shifting to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

In the meeting vari­ous agendas were dis­cussed including positive amendments in Univer­sity Act, vice-chancel­lors appointment while different suggestions for betterment of universi­ties and to come out the universities from finan­cial crisis also came into discussion.

Meena Khan said that bringing amendments in the University Act aimed at controlling and stop­ping the loopholes in universities and putting the universities on devel­opmental track. “Quali­ty research work is very important for develop­ment of higher educa­tional institutions,” said the KP Higher Education Minister.

The minister said that vice-chancellor has a key and important role in a university and a leader must have the qualities to put the institution in developmental track and solve all the issues and problems being faced by the university.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1713424722.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024