Minister emphasises on quality research work in universities

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Edu­cation, Archives and Li­braries Meena Khan Af­ridi on Wednesday said that focusing on quality research work in univer­sities is need of the hour and without it neither the higher education in­stitutions can be stable nor can be developed.

He urged the author­ities concerned to give special attention towards promotion of research culture in universities.

The minister expressed these views while presid­ing over a meeting con­vened regarding bring­ing positive amendments in University Act held in committee room of High­er Education Depart­ment. Secretary Higher Education Arshad Khan, Special Secretary Higher Education, Director Qual­ity Assurance Cell (QAC), teachers of University of Peshawar and officers of law and higher education department participated in the meeting.

In the meeting vari­ous agendas were dis­cussed including positive amendments in Univer­sity Act, vice-chancel­lors appointment while different suggestions for betterment of universi­ties and to come out the universities from finan­cial crisis also came into discussion.

Meena Khan said that bringing amendments in the University Act aimed at controlling and stop­ping the loopholes in universities and putting the universities on devel­opmental track. “Quali­ty research work is very important for develop­ment of higher educa­tional institutions,” said the KP Higher Education Minister.

The minister said that vice-chancellor has a key and important role in a university and a leader must have the qualities to put the institution in developmental track and solve all the issues and problems being faced by the university.