Minister emphasises on quality research work in universities

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Meena Khan Afridi on Wednesday said that focusing on quality research work in universities is need of the hour and without it neither the higher education institutions can be stable nor can be developed.
He urged the authorities concerned to give special attention towards promotion of research culture in universities.
The minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting convened regarding bringing positive amendments in University Act held in committee room of Higher Education Department. Secretary Higher Education Arshad Khan, Special Secretary Higher Education, Director Quality Assurance Cell (QAC), teachers of University of Peshawar and officers of law and higher education department participated in the meeting.
In the meeting various agendas were discussed including positive amendments in University Act, vice-chancellors appointment while different suggestions for betterment of universities and to come out the universities from financial crisis also came into discussion.
Meena Khan said that bringing amendments in the University Act aimed at controlling and stopping the loopholes in universities and putting the universities on developmental track. “Quality research work is very important for development of higher educational institutions,” said the KP Higher Education Minister.
The minister said that vice-chancellor has a key and important role in a university and a leader must have the qualities to put the institution in developmental track and solve all the issues and problems being faced by the university.