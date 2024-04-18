Minister visits hospitals in Mardan

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru paid a surprise visit to the Mardan Medical Complex and District Headquarter Hospital Mardan to assess health facilities met to the patients, on Wednesday.

During his visit, the minister visited different medi­cal wards and engaged with the patients and their at­tendants about the medical facilities under Sehat In­saf Card. During his visits, Toru also issued directives to hospital and district administration officials to re­solve some issues promptly.

The minister also disclosed that a meeting will be held soon with health minister for timely comple­tion of ongoing projects and for availing certain ma­jor health improving facilities as well.