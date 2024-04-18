Minister visits hospitals in Mardan

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru paid a surprise visit to the Mardan Medical Complex and District Headquarter Hospital Mardan to assess health facilities met to the patients, on Wednesday.
During his visit, the minister visited different medical wards and engaged with the patients and their attendants about the medical facilities under Sehat Insaf Card. During his visits, Toru also issued directives to hospital and district administration officials to resolve some issues promptly.
The minister also disclosed that a meeting will be held soon with health minister for timely completion of ongoing projects and for availing certain major health improving facilities as well.