Proposed Danish School Islamabad to enrol 1880 students in 5 years

ISLAMABAD - The proposed Danish School on Kuri Road, Islamabad, aims to enroll 1,880 students over a five-year period. The current federal government plans to establish the Daanish School in the Islamabad Capital Territory. For this purpose, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allocated 10 acres of land on Kuri Road, Islamabad. With a student-teacher ratio of 1:40, the facility will be state-of-the-art. The project is expected to be completed by December 2026. Punjab Daanish Schools constitute the largest network of boarding schools for girls and boys in the country, providing educational welfare to the most marginalized segments of society. The establishment of the Daanish School in the Islamabad Capital Territory represents a significant step towards addressing the education sector’s challenges in Pakistan’s capital city. According to the proposed project, the Early Childhood Education (ECE) and primary sections have been excluded, and admissions will be open from class six to twelve, following the model of Danish Schools implemented by the Punjab government. The school will have an autonomous governance structure, with representation from educationists and civil society representatives on the governing body. BISP and NADRA data will be utilized for screening eligible candidates, as outlined in the proposed project. No government-owned boarding school or residential facility will be available for children of the Islamabad Capital Territory. The facility will include 20 classrooms, one library, three labs for physics, chemistry, and biology, three STEM labs, one sports room, and a student hostel with 150 rooms. The project will create 134 teaching and non-teaching job opportunities, contributing to reducing the unemployment rate. It will provide children from marginalized communities with access to high-quality education, thereby reducing disparities and promoting equity and equality in society.