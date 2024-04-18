Thursday, April 18, 2024
Proposed Danish School Islamabad to enrol 1880 students in 5 years

Tahir Niaz
April 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  The proposed Danish School on Kuri Road, Islamabad, aims to enroll 1,880 students over a five-year period. The current federal government plans to es­tablish the Daanish School in the Islamabad Capital Territory. For this purpose, the Capital Devel­opment Authority (CDA) has al­located 10 acres of land on Kuri Road, Islamabad. With a student-teacher ratio of 1:40, the facility will be state-of-the-art. The proj­ect is expected to be completed by December 2026. Punjab Daan­ish Schools constitute the largest network of boarding schools for girls and boys in the country, pro­viding educational welfare to the most marginalized segments of society. The establishment of the Daanish School in the Islamabad Capital Territory represents a significant step towards address­ing the education sector’s chal­lenges in Pakistan’s capital city. According to the proposed proj­ect, the Early Childhood Educa­tion (ECE) and primary sections have been excluded, and admis­sions will be open from class six to twelve, following the model of Danish Schools implemented by the Punjab government. The school will have an autonomous governance structure, with rep­resentation from educationists and civil society representatives on the governing body. BISP and NADRA data will be utilized for screening eligible candidates, as outlined in the proposed project. No government-owned board­ing school or residential facility will be available for children of the Islamabad Capital Terri­tory. The facility will include 20 classrooms, one library, three labs for physics, chemistry, and biology, three STEM labs, one sports room, and a student hos­tel with 150 rooms. The project will create 134 teaching and non-teaching job opportuni­ties, contributing to reducing the unemployment rate. It will provide children from marginal­ized communities with access to high-quality education, thereby reducing disparities and promot­ing equity and equality in society.

Tahir Niaz

