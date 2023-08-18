Police get physical remand of main suspect in housemaid murder case

SUKKUR-The Khairpur on Thursday granted a four-day physical remand of Pir Asad Shah Jillani, a member of the influential Pirs of Ranipur, in a case pertaining to the alleged torture of an underage domestic worker in Rani Pur.

The prime suspect Pir Asad Shah Jillani was arrested by the Khairpur Police after he was accused of torturing his 10-year-old maid Fatima Furiro to death. The suspect was produced before Judicial Magistrate Sobho Dero as police sought 15-day physical remand of the accused. The magistrate police plea and send the accused to jail on 4-day physical remand. The issue initially came to light after video clips of Fatima’s body bearing severe torture marks went viral on social media. In the video, the seriously injured girl is seen struggling to sit up on her bed but soon collapses. At first, the victim’s parents declared it a ‘natural death’ despite clear signs of violence on the body in the video. The parents said in their statement that they had sent the girl for work but she was not tortured to death. Later talking to local media, the housemaid’s mother said that her daughter, Fatima Furiro, was killed by Ranipur’s peers (spiritual leaders) adding that they had sent the girl to Pirr Fayyaz Shah and she was employed at Peer Asad Shah House 9 months ago.

It is mentioned over here that the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jiskani constituted a three-member committee to probe the case. The DIG Sukkur directed the committee to register a case against the accused involved in torturing the 10-year-old maid to death. Later, SSP Khairpur Mir Rohail Khoso said that the prime suspect identified as Asad Shah – involved in torturing