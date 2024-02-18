Sunday, February 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

President underscores significance of promoting active lifestyles

President underscores significance of promoting active lifestyles
Web Desk
11:19 AM | February 18, 2024
National

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan being the fifth populous country in the world can harness the potential of its people to excel in every field of life.

Addressing an awards distribution ceremony of a sports event in Islamabad, the President said people are a vital driving force in making contributions to the overall progress of a country.

President Alvi also underscored the significance of promoting active lifestyles and outdoor pursuits and their positive impact on national well-being.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1708229033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024