All political parties forge consensus on electoral reforms

All political parties forged a consensus on electoral reforms, sources said on Tuesday.

Sources said the parliamentary committee approved the issuance of new nomination papers for general elections and assented to the code of conduct for elections too.

Senate and National Assembly sessions, sources said, would be summoned next week for legislation on the issue after the Law Ministry prepared the draft.

Speaking to the media after the session, law minister Azam Nazir Tarar said Dr Fehmida Mirza would write some recommendations, adding that the draft would be forwarded to assembly members till July 20.

He went on to say that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was onboard on the Elections Act, adding that good behaviours could help bear the fruit of good legislation. “Amendments have been made irrespective of any association with a political party,” he added.

Tarar said overseas Pakistanis would not be facilitated to vote using the internet, adding that it was not a bill that could be interfered by the president.