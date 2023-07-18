Tuesday, July 18, 2023
FBL appoints new chairman of Board of Directors

FBL appoints new chairman of Board of Directors
PR
July 18, 2023
Business

KARACHI-Mian Mohammad Younis was appointed as the chairman of the Board of Directors Faysal Bank Limited in its board meeting held on Monday. With the professional career spanning over four decades in Ministry of Finance, Banking and Financial Sector reforms, Younis brings in extensive knowledge of corporate sector governance and financial markets.

Younis has also served at the Board of Directors of Meezan Bank Limited, as the chairman of the Board Audit Committee and was also a member of the Board Risk Management Committee. He has been part of the Board of Directors at Faysal Bank Limited for more than nine years where he has been the chairman of Board Audit and Corporate Governance Committee in addition to being a member of other key committees. He has played a key role in planning and implementation of corporate governance, audit and controls framework at Faysal Bank. He remained entrenched in providing strategic guidance and support for the historic conversion of Faysal Bank into a full-fledged Islamic Bank coupled with aggressive business growth and network expansion. Faysal Bank is a leading Islamic bank with more than 700 branches across 250 plus locations.

